Market LIVE: HDFC twins, ICICI Bank lift Sensex by 450 points, Nifty tops 11,800

Embassy Office Parks REIT falls nearly 1% Embassy Office Parks REIT reported a flat consolidated net profit at ₹232.56 crore for the quarter ended September and a 4% rise in revenue from operation at ₹540.1 crore, and said it is looking to acquire large office parks for inorganic growth. Its net profit stood ₹232.23 crore and revenue at ₹520.6 crore in the year-ago period, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

Cadila’s Q2 results impressive as investors bank on covid-19 drugs to deliver Cadila Healthcare Ltd’s Q2 result has been well ahead of expectations. Investors are banking on covid-19 drugs and the US business gaining traction in the coming quarters. Cadila’s revenues grew a decent 13% year-on-year (y-o-y). Its stock gained about 8% on the better-than-expected Q2 performance. Cadila’s divisions have all perked up nicely with US growing at about 18% y-o-y. The India business growth of 11% is good given that the acute segment is not firing that well. The increased demand for active pharma ingredients (API) also pushed revenues in this division higher by about 52%. (Full report)

Nifty Bank up 2%

Asian markets follow Wall Street higher ahead of election Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday as investors watched for US election results, hoping a win by challenger Joe Biden in the presidential race might lead to more economic stimulus. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1% to 3,271.71 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 2% to 24,956.10. The Kospi in Seoul gained 1.7% to 2,339.29. In Sydney, the S&P-ASX 200 rose 2.3% to 6,087.80 after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut its key interest rate by 0.15% point to a record low 0.1%.

Shriram City Union Finance up 3% The non-banking finance company reported a nearly 10% fall in consolidated net profit at ₹275.46 crore for the quarter ended September. Shriram City Union Finance had posted a net profit of ₹304.94 crore in the same period a year ago. Sequentially, the net profit was up by 39% from ₹198.43 crore in first quarter of this fiscal.

Rupee rises 14 paise against US dollar in early trade The rupee appreciated 14 paise to 74.28 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as a positive trend in domestic equities and weak American currency strengthened investor sentiments. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened strong at 74.34 and strengthened further to 74.28, showing a gain of 14 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the rupee settled at more than two-month low of 74.42 against the US dollar.

Motilal Oswal maintains 'buy' on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of ₹6,956 "MSIL’s Oct’20 wholesales were in line with estimates at 182.4k (+19% YoY). Domestic volumes grew ~20% YoY to 172.9k units (v/s est. 171.8k units). Compact segment volumes increased significantly by 30% YoY to ~101.1k units (v/s est. 95.7k units). Mini segment was flat YoY and Ciaz declined 40% YoY. Supplies to Toyota stepped up to 6k units (v/s 2.6k in Sep’20), as it started supplying Urban Cruiser (Brezza) as well. UV volumes grew 10% YoY to ~25.4k units (v/s est. 27.7k units) despite higher competitive intensity. Export volumes declined 5% YoY to ~9.5k units (v/s est. 9.1k units). We are estimating FY21E volumes to decline ~9.6% YoY, implying residual growth of 14% or run-rate of ~152k units. The stock trades at 40.6x/25.4x FY21/FY22E earnings. Maintain Buy."

Dr. Reddy's up nearly 1% An expert panel at Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation rejected Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ proposal for a full approval for remdesivir, saying that the restricted emergency use for the drug should instead continue.

Cadila Healthcare up nearly 8%, hits 52-week high Drug firm Cadila Healthcare reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹473.4 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of ₹107.2 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Top Sensex contributors

Market outlook "The markets are trading above the 11750 mark and if we can sustain that, it could be used as a stop loss for all short positions on the index. We would need to wait for more clarity before we can go long on this market. Should a buy get triggered on the upside, 12200-12300 can be expected," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

ZEEL up nearly 2% Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹93.41 crore for the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of ₹412.09 crore in the year-ago period.

PNB down 0.5% State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported a 22% increase in net profit to ₹620.81 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on account of easing of bad loans. The country's second-largest lender had posted a net profit of ₹507.05 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Sectoral trends at open

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened higher on Tuesday led by gains in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and RIL. Stronger Asian peers also lifted the investor sentiment. Sensex opened at 39,990.75, up 233.17 points or 0.59%, while Nifty advanced 65.30 points or 0.56% to open at 11,734.45. NTPC, rising over 3%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by L&T, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto and TechM. Ultratech Cement, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Bank were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 25 opened in the green.

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Tuesday. At 9:04am, Sensex was at 39,875.26, up 117.68 points or 0.3%, while Nifty advanced 65.10 points or 0.56% at 11,734.25.

Market at close on Monday After swinging between gains and losses, Indian benchmark share indices managed to settle higher on Monday led by gains in HDFC twins and ICICI Bank. Sensex ended at 39,757.5 8, up 143.51 points or 0.36%, while Nifty advanced 26.75 points or 0.23% to close at 11,668.15. Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), which gained in the previous sessions in the run-up to the company's quarterly results, fell as much as 9% after it reported a slide in September-quarter profit.

Asian stocks rally ahead of US presidential election Asian stocks rose Tuesday ahead of the presidential election, while currency traders braced for increased volatility. Australia's ASX All Ordinaries gained 1.85% China's Shanghai SE Composite Index added 0.96% Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.76% South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.8%. Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.8%. Japan is closed for a holiday and Treasuries won’t trade until London opens.