Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy in early trade; RIL, ICICI Bank in focus

Market opening

Indian benchmark share indices opened higher on Monday tracking positive cues from Asian peers.

Asian shares bounced off one-month lows on solid data from China showing factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in a decade.

Sensex opened at 39,880.38, up 266.31 points or 0.67%, while Nifty advanced 54.95 points or 0.47% at 11,697.35.

ICICI Bank, surging over 6%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by IndusInd Bank, SBI, Maruti and NTPC. RIL, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints and Nestle were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 25 opened in the green.

