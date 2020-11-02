Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy in early trade; RIL, ICICI Bank in focus

RIL drags Sensex by over 100 points View Full Image

RIL drops 3.7% Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) posted a 15% drop in September-quarter profit as the coronavirus crisis hammered its oil business, although the Indian conglomerate reaped double-digit revenue growth at its Jio telecom service. Consolidated net profit slipped to ₹9,567 crore in July-September compared with ₹11,262 crore a year back.

ICICI Bank up 6% ICICI Bank reported over four-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹4,882 crore for September quarter driven largely by core income growth and lesser provisions for the pandemic-related impact. In the year-ago quarter, the profit stood at ₹1,131 crore.

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened higher on Monday tracking positive cues from Asian peers. Asian shares bounced off one-month lows on solid data from China showing factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in a decade. Sensex opened at 39,880.38, up 266.31 points or 0.67%, while Nifty advanced 54.95 points or 0.47% at 11,697.35. ICICI Bank, surging over 6%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by IndusInd Bank, SBI, Maruti and NTPC. RIL, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints and Nestle were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 25 opened in the green.

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:04am, Sensex was at 39,783.56, up 169.49 points or 0.43%, while Nifty advanced 84.35 points or 0.72% at 11,726.75.

Market at close on Friday The Sensex and Nifty retreated for the third session on the trot on Friday amid continued weakness in global markets due to rising covid-19 cases in Europe and uncertainty ahead of US elections. After gyrating 746 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 135.78 points or 0.34% lower at 39,614.07. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 28.40 points or 0.24% to 11,642.40.

Asian shares rebound on strong China data, oil on slippery slope Asian shares bounced off one-month lows on Monday on solid data from China showing factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in a decade while oil prices skidded as many Western countries slid back into coronavirus-driven lockdowns. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.5%. Australia's ASX200 rose 0.4%. Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.5%. China's Shanghai Composite was little changed, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.7%. Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.2%.