Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty above 11,900; IT, pharma stocks lead

Sun Pharmaceutical up 4%

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday reported a 70.36% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,812.79 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, mainly on the back of robust sales and exceptional tax gains.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,064.09 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at ₹8,553.13 crore for the quarter under consideration against ₹8,123.35 crore for the same period a year ago.