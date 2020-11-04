Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty above 11,900; IT, pharma stocks lead

IndusInd Bank up 3% Ubs Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Tuesday sold shares of IndusInd Bank worth nearly ₹148 crore through an open market transaction. On BSE, 23 lakh scrips of the private lender were sold at an average price of ₹642.85 apiece. This translated into a total deal value of ₹147.85 crore.

Adani Gas up 2.5% The company reported a record net profit in the September quarter as sales returned back to pre-covid levels quicker than anticipated. Net profit in July-September quarter at ₹136 crore was 13% higher than ₹120 crore profit a year ago. The board of the company has also approved raising USD 400 million (about ₹2,950 crore) in US dollar denominated bonds to fund capital expenditure for the next two years.

Sun Pharmaceutical up 4% Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday reported a 70.36% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,812.79 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, mainly on the back of robust sales and exceptional tax gains. The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,064.09 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at ₹8,553.13 crore for the quarter under consideration against ₹8,123.35 crore for the same period a year ago.

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices inched higher in the early trade on Wednesday as investor assessed the outcome of US presidential polls. At 9:21 am, Sensex was at 40,452.76, up 191.63 points or 0.48%, while Nifty advanced 52.25 points or 0.44% at 11,865.75. Sun Pharma, opening nearly 3% higher, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Nestle, M&M, Infosys and TechM. L&T, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS and HDFC were among the laggards. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded lower in the pre-opening session on Wednesday. At 9:06am, Sensex was at 40,108.99, down 152.14 points or 0.38%, while Nifty dropped 57.65 points or 0.49% at 11,755.85.

Market at close on Tuesday Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday as banks and financial stocks extended gains for a second straight session, while factory output data showed signs of demand recovery and aided investor sentiment. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 1.24% at 11,813.5 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 1.24% higher at 40,261.13.

Asian shares wary Asian share markets turned skittish on Wednesday, paring early gains as results from the US Presidential election showed an agonisingly close race with no clear winner yet in sight. Japan's Nikkei was up 1.4%. China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.4% each. South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2%. Singapore's SGX Nifty declined nearly 1%.