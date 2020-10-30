Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slip into the red; Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance drag

Zensar Technologies falls 3% Zensar Technologies on Thursday reported 11.7% rise in net profit to ₹89.2 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. It had posted a profit of ₹79.9 crore in the year-ago period, Zensar Technologies said in a statement.

MCX up 1.6% The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has entered into a licensing agreement with Indian Energy Exchange to launch Electricity derivatives. The derivatives will be linked to IEX spot electricity prices on MCX trading platform. The agreement is subject to necessary approvals from the central government and the concerned regulators.

Persistent Systems up nearly 1% IT firm Persistent Systems has met the necessary customary closing conditions with respect to acquisition of Palo Alto-based Capiot, according to a regulatory filing. Consequently, Capiot Software Private Limited has become a wholly owned subsidiary company of Persistent Systems Limited with effect from 29 October 2020.

Shriram Transport Finance Company down 0.82% The non-banking finance company reported a 10.5% decline in net profit at ₹684.56 crore in July-September quarter of 2020-21. Shriram Transport Finance Company had posted a net profit of ₹765.05 crore in the same quarter of 2019-20.

Maruti Suzuki down 1.64% The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday posted a 2% increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹1,419.6 crore for the three months ended September, mainly driven by higher sales. The auto major had a consolidated net profit of ₹1,391.1 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Market outlook "Yesterday's low of 11600 has become a crucial support for the market. If we break that, a wave of shorts might get triggered and we could see a slide till 11400 levels. The upside resistance is at 11900-11950. Until we do not get past that, the bias will be on the sell side," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Tata Chemicals down 1.6% The company reported a 64% fall in consolidated net profit at ₹132.09 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at ₹367.31 crore in the year-ago period.

TVS Motor Company up 5.28% The automaker reported a 29.37% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹181.41 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of ₹256.88 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Vodafone Idea’s Q2 results show it has fallen far behind Airtel post tariff hike A cursory glance at Vodafone Idea Ltd’s September quarter results suggests it accrued no gains from the massive industry-wide tariff hikes undertaken in December 2019. Q2 revenues stood at ₹10,791 crore, marginally lower than the ₹10,844 crore reported in the year-ago period. In contrast, Bharti Airtel Ltd’s India wireless revenues rose as much as 26% year-on-year to ₹13,832 crore in Q2. Before the tariff hikes, the two firms were neck and neck in terms of India wireless revenues. (Full report) View Full Image

All sectoral indices in the green View Full Image

Vodafone Idea up 6% The telecom operator has reported significant narrowing of losses to about ₹7,218 crore for the September quarter, and said signs of recovery were visible with gradual improvement in economic activities. Vodafone Idea's losses in Q2 FY20 had been at a staggering ₹50,921.9 crore after it provisioned for Supreme Court mandated statutory dues.

InterGlobe Aviation down 1.6% Budget carrier IndiGo on Thursday reported a net loss of ₹1,194 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. It had posted a net loss of ₹1,062 crore in the September quarter of the previous financial year. In the April-June period this year, the airline had incurred a net loss of ₹2,884 crore.

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened on a flat note on Friday amid weak cues from Asian peers. Sensex opened at 39779.82, up 29.97 points or 0.07%, while Nifty advanced 8.45 points or 0.07% top open at 11,678.45. Nestle India, up over 1%, was the the top Sensex gainer followed by IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, L&T and Tata Steel. Power Grid, HDFC, ICICI Bank and HUL were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 20 opened in the green. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian shares traded flat in the pre-opening session on Friday. At 9"06am, Sensex was at 39,776.79, up 16.94 points or 0.04%, while Nifty advanced 9.45 points or 0.08% at 11,680.25.

Market at close on Thursday Indian stocks ended lower in choppy session on Thursday as weak global cues stemming from spiking covid-19 cases worldwide and uncertainty over the US presidential election eclipsed optimism from domestic earnings reports. After swinging between gains of 0.22% and losses of 1%, benchmark Sensex ended at 39,749.85, down 172.61 points 0.43%. Similarly, Nifty settled 58.80 points or 0.5% lower at 11,670.

Asian shares decline Asian shares fell for a third straight session on Friday as jitters over upcoming US presidential elections and fears that the global economic downturn will persist enveloped markets. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.8%. China's Shanghai Composite dropped 1.7%, while Hing Kong's Hang Seng was a little changed. Australia's ASX200 fell 0.24%. South Korea's KOSPI retreated over 1%. Singapore's SGX Nifty declined 0.22%.