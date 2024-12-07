Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 logged their best week since June in the previous session, led mainly by financials after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) boosted liquidity by cutting the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points (bps) in its December monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty 50 ended the session with a minor loss of 0.12% at 24,677 but posted a sharp weekly gain of 2.27%. Meanwhile, the Sensex closed with a slight drop of 0.07% at 81,709, wrapping up the week with a notable uptick of 2.39%.

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered the CRR by 50 basis points to 4% for the first time in four years, while keeping interest rates unchanged.

"Equity markets got what they wanted from the RBI and have taken the policy outcome in their stride," said Dhiraj Relli, chief executive of HDFC Securities.

Financials gained 3% in the prior four sessions in anticipation of the cut in the CRR, which is expected to support the margins of lenders. The index closed little changed on the day.

"The CRR reduction will release about 1.16 trillion rupees ($13.71 billion) into the banking system and is a big positive for the banking sector specifically," Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO of IFA Global said.

The weekly jump in the benchmarks was also supported by IT stocks, which rose this week on the back of comments from the Federal Reserve Chair, signaling strength in the U.S. economy.

Commenting on the market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said, “Though benchmark indices concluded on a flattish trend, Indian broader indices displayed optimism as the RBI acknowledged the downward growth trend while last-mile inflation persisted."

IT firms, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S., gained 3.6% for the week.

The broader, more domestically-focused smallcaps and midcaps rose 0.8% and 0.5% on the day. They ended the week about 4.3% higher.

What should be your trading strategy?

Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Markets traded within a narrow range and ended the day nearly unchanged despite an eventful session. After a flat opening, the Nifty remained confined to a tight band, as the MPC meeting outcome aligned with market expectations and failed to evoke a significant reaction. Sectoral trends were mixed, with gains in metal and auto stocks, while IT, banking, and energy sectors remained subdued. On the broader front, midcap and smallcap indices continued to exhibit strength, posting gains of 0.44% to 0.85%.

We maintain our bullish outlook and recommend adopting a "buy on dips" strategy, emphasizing selective stock picking. While the strong performance from key sectors such as banking and IT is likely to persist, we anticipate selective contributions from other sectors as well. Additionally, the broader indices, particularly midcap and smallcap segments, are presenting promising opportunities, making selective investments in this space worthwhile."

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities said, "The Nifty continues to sustain above the breakout from an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, indicating underlying market strength. In such conditions, adopting a buy-on-dips strategy seems prudent, especially with the potential for an upward move toward 25,500 in the short term."

