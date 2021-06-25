MUMBAI: Indian stock indices ended at fresh closing highs on Friday, marking their fifth weekly gain in six weeks, led by a rebound in banking and metal shares.

At close, the benchmark Sensex was up 0.43% at 52925.04, while the broaNifty ended 0.44% higher at 15860.35 points.

Analysts said improved prospects of loan recovery along with better outlook of credit growth led to a rally in banking stocks while metal stocks surged following US President Joe Biden accepting a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal that boosted markets globally.

Meanwhile, shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) logged a fourth straight day of losses as announcements from the company's 44th annual general meeting, held on Thursday, failed to enthuse investors. The stock was the worst hit on Sensex today, down 2.3%.

A steady decline in active covid cases in India also buoyed market sentiment. There has also been a dramatic improvement in the vaccination rate lately and till date, India has administered 30 crore doses of covid vaccination.

"As the pace of vaccination improves over the next quarter, there is an increased probability of a complete opening up of the economy into the festive season. Another positive news for the economy is the prediction of normal monsoon by Indian Met department, which should greatly help rural India where the impact of wave two of covid infection has been more than wave one", said Hemant Kanawala, Head – Equity, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance

