Sensex, Nifty may consolidate after 11% gain so far this month, say analysts

Indian stock markets closed flat today as investors booked profit at higher levels. The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.07% lower at 15,163.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.02% higher at 51,544.30. However on a weekly basis, the Nifty recorded a weekly gain of 1.6%.

India's stock benchmarks have climbed more than 11% this month and analysts say that with earnings season largely over, global cues will dictate the domestic market trend ahead.

IT majors Infosys and Wipro rose today more than 1% each and were among the top gainers in Nifty. Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC fell 4% after it posted lower December-quarter profit.

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"The recent consolidation in the index is in line with expectations but there’s no sign of exhaustion yet. With earnings season largely behind us, global cues will dictate the market trend ahead. On the index front, a decisive break above 15,250 would pave way for 15,500 levels in Nifty. We would remain cautiously optimistic on markets."

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

“The market recorded a choppy session during the week. Based on the chart of large-cap companies, the weakness is increasing in the short term and it would probably lead to a quick correction to the level of 50500 or 50600 for Sensex. If the Sensex crosses 51900 for the 52750 levels, it would be advisable to buy. Below the level of 51300 would lead to further weakness. During the week, FIIs invested over Rs. 6,000 crore in the cash market. The dollar index fell to 90.40 from 91.40 levels and crude prices have started to cool off from highs. In the coming week, the focus should again be on infra, cement, CV and technology companies."

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

"Moves in the Nifty are becoming choppier in a narrow range. Institutional flows have come back to normal levels after remaining high over the last few weeks. Nifty could take support at 14753 in the coming week, while on rises 15257 could offer resistance. A breach of this level could result in continued bullish moves."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Market can undergo some consolidation after the sharp gains made post the reformist union budget. The broad undercurrent of the market may remain constructive especially on the small and midcaps. But the sentiment of global market will play an important role in deciding the short-term trend which is getting mixed due to weakening European market."

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"The markets continued their lackluster move throughout the day. This was characterized by less than average volumes on the Nifty futures contract as well. The target of 15500 is still open and traders can accumulate positions for this target with a strict stop below the 14500 mark which is good support for the index. Since the risk-reward ratio is skewed, a buy on intraday corrections would be a prudent way to enter long positions."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via