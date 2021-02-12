Sensex, Nifty may consolidate after 11% gain so far this month, say analysts

“The market recorded a choppy session during the week. Based on the chart of large-cap companies, the weakness is increasing in the short term and it would probably lead to a quick correction to the level of 50500 or 50600 for Sensex. If the Sensex crosses 51900 for the 52750 levels, it would be advisable to buy. Below the level of 51300 would lead to further weakness. During the week, FIIs invested over Rs. 6,000 crore in the cash market. The dollar index fell to 90.40 from 91.40 levels and crude prices have started to cool off from highs. In the coming week, the focus should again be on infra, cement, CV and technology companies."