Sensex, Nifty may open flat; Hero MotoCorp, Bombay Rayon in focus

MUMBAI: Indian benchmark equity indices may open little changed on Thursday tracking weak trend on SGX Nifty and mixed global equities. Analysts expect domestic markets to stay choppy during the day.

SGX Nifty was trading 0.24% lower in early trade. On Wednesday, Sensex rose 0.87% to close at a fresh record high of 46666.46 points, while Nifty ended at an all time high of 13682.70 points, up 0.85%.

In Japan, the Nikkei and Topix index both dipped 0.16% each in early trade. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.22%. Heng Seng up 0.56% while Shanghai was trading flat.

In US, S&P500 gained 0.2%, Nasdaq rose 0.5% while Dow Jone fell 0.15%.

Overnight, the Federal Reserve kept interest rate zero. The Fed also strengthened its commitment to support the U.S. economy, promising to maintain its massive asset purchase program until it sees “substantial further progress" in employment and inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the case for fiscal stimulus is “very, very strong" as the pandemic continues to rage

Investors await developments on stimulus talks after months of deadlock amid signs the economic recovery is faltering.

Analysts said in the absence of any major domestic event, global cues related to the US stimulus and Fed decision on interest rates would remain in focus.

On the stock front, Hero MotoCorp will be in focus after the company said it will increase prices of its products by up to ₹1,500 from January 1.

Bombay Rayon Fashions will be in limelight as the company is in the process of hiving off its Tarapur Yarn Dying and Fabric Process unit to its subsidiary company BRFL Textiles under a slump sale consideration as part of the restructuring process.

Jubilant Foodworks will be eyed after the company launched its Biryani brand, Ekdum.

