Sensex, Nifty next week: RIL AGM, key levels and other cues to watch out for

It’s been a stellar Bull run for our markets since the March lows and markets never looked back to reach the crucial zone of ‘200-SMA’ on daily chart. The kind of lethargic activity we witnessed in the week gone by was quite evident, because the market has seen a relentless move without any major halt in between and has reached such a crucial junction. Firstly, as mentioned the key moving average of 200-SMA on a daily chart. This coincides with the Weekly 89-EMA as well as monthly 20-EMA and hence, the bulls had to respect them. Ideally, if the market has to correct, this is the perfect zone from where it can. In fact, we had clearly advocated booking profits in the ongoing rally in the zone of 10700-11000 and we continue to do so at least for momentum traders.