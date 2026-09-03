Sensex, Nifty, Nikkei, KOSPI to US stocks: Global markets' equity heatmap before Indian stock market opens on Thursday

Global markets today: Asian markets opened higher, as the global market bias turned mildly positive after strong buying in the US stock market on Wednesday. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is largely flat, but the South Korean KOSPI index is trading with a sizeable gain. For the Indian stock market, the Gift Nifty live chart is signalling a gap-up start, with the index trading around 150 points higher than yesterday's spot Nifty 50 close and over 100 points higher than its previous close. However, elevated crude oil prices and rising global bond yields continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

“The sharp rebound in oil prices has rekindled inflation concerns, driving bond yields higher as investors increasingly price in the possibility that major central banks, led by the US Federal Reserve, may keep interest rates higher for longer,” said Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money.

Triggers that may dictate markets today WTI crude continues to hold in the $90–$91 per barrel range. On the geopolitical front, US President Donald Trump has indicated that the latest round of fighting between the US and Iran is unlikely to be prolonged. Nevertheless, uncertainty surrounding the conflict continues to hang over global markets, with investors closely monitoring developments for their potential impact on energy supplies, crude oil prices, and broader risk sentiment.

US-Iran latest war news The Middle East tension eased when the US President Donald Trump said the fresh US strikes in Iran won't last 'too long.'

Tensions had escalated in the Middle East as the US military carried out a second round of strikes in three days overnight, targeting radar systems and mine-laying capabilities along Iran’s southern coast. Iran retaliated with drone and missile volleys against US bases across the Middle East, continuing a pattern seen throughout the six-month war.

Equity heatmap for global markets today Here's the global equity heatmap before the Opening Bell of the Indian stock market:

US stocks: Wall Street snaps three-day losing streak US equities rebounded on Wednesday as Treasury yields took a breather from their recent surge, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow all snapping a three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 advanced 0.46%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.45%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.56%, boosted by gains in Nvidia and Johnson & Johnson. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield still touched an intraday high of 4.818%—its highest level since January 2025—before easing back, as markets continued to weigh elevated oil prices against the inflation outlook.

ADP reported that private employers added just 38,000 jobs in August, below the consensus estimate of 47,000 and marking the smallest gain since January, while the Fed's Beige Book described economic activity as expanding only "modestly." Investors now look ahead to Thursday's ISM Services PMI and Friday's official August nonfarm payrolls report.

Asian markets today Asian markets are trading mixed this morning after Wall Street's three major averages snapped their three-day losing streaks overnight. South Korea's Kospi has risen 1.36%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 is little changed, although the Topix is up 0.70%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index has added 0.25%, whereas the Taiwan Index was flat with 0.05% rise.

In the Chinese stock market, the Shanghai Index was up 0.45%, the SZSE Component Index added 0.23%, the China A50 Index shot up 0.50%, and the DJ Shanghai Index rose 0.45%.

“Overall, sentiment across Asian markets remains volatile, with investors closely tracking elevated oil prices, with WTI trading around $91 a barrel, alongside geopolitical developments and bond market movements,” Ponmudi of Enrich Money said.

European markets: STOXX 600 steadies near a one-week low European equities were largely flat to slightly lower on Wednesday, with the STOXX 600 falling 0.24% by the close after paring losses of as much as 0.4% earlier in the session. Germany's DAX was down 0.50%, France's CAC 40 fell nearly 0.4%, and London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.3%. Healthcare and banking stocks outperformed, while retail and construction names were among the biggest laggards.

Global bond yields continued to climb to fresh highs, with Germany's 30-year yield hitting a 15-year peak and France's 30-year yield touching a record high, as renewed fighting in the Middle East kept energy prices elevated and inflation concerns in focus.

What does it mean for the Indian stock market? The Gift Nifty live chart is trading around the 24,080 level, more than 150 points higher than yesterday's spot Nifty close and 115 points higher than its previous close. This means the Indian stock market may have a positive start on Thursday, as the Gift Nifty live chart is trading above yesterday's spot Nifty close and its previous close.

Nifty to Sensex today: Outlook for key indices Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 / Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head — Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “For Thursday, 23,800 on the Nifty and 76,100 on the Sensex will remain crucial trend-deciding levels. Sustaining below 23,800/76,100 could quickly drag the indices towards 23,600/75,400. On the upside, a sustained move above 24,100/77,200 could trigger a recovery towards 24,200–24,250/77,500–77,700.”

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, “The index closed with a small candlestick, indicating indecision among market participants. Technically, the overall setup remains weak as the index continues to trade below its crucial 20 DMA and 200 DMA.. Additionally, the RSI has entered a bearish crossover and remains below the 50 mark, indicating weakening momentum. The broader sentiment, therefore, remains bearish. Going ahead, immediate support is placed at 57,000, while resistance is seen at 57,600, followed by the crucial 58,000 level.”