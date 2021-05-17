Sensex, Nifty open 0.6% higher on fall in covid cases, positive macro data

"As the lockdown base fades away, we expect the CPI inflation to bounce back to an average of 5.0% in the remainder of H1FY22, ruling out the possibility of further rate cuts to support economic activity and sentiment. However, with the economic outlook remaining uncertain in light of the continuing pandemic, we expect the monetary policy stance to remain accommodative for much of 2021" said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra.