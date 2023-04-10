Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Sensex, Nifty open higher led by auto, realty stocks on strong Q4 update
After a three day break, Indian shares advanced on Monday, aided by auto and realty stocks following strong quarterly business updates. The indices extended gains for the sixth session in a row, as the central bank made a surprise decision of keeping the repo rate unchanged to assess the effects of the policy rate tightening so far. At 9.21 am, Sensex and Nifty edged in a range of 0.1-0.2 per cent. Barring Nifty FMCG, all other sectoral indices were trading in the green.

Indian stock markets were shut on Friday for Good Friday.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with auto stocks rising over 1%.

Tata Motors surged 8% and was the top gainer in the Nifty, after several brokerages reiterated a "buy" rating and maintained positive view of the company after its business update for the March quarter. 

Two IT majors viz. TCS and Infosys and banking heavyweight, HDFC Bank, will announce their numbers this week.

 

 

 

 

