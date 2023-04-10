Sensex, Nifty open higher led by auto, realty stocks on strong Q4 update

After a three day break, Indian shares advanced on Monday, aided by auto and realty stocks following strong quarterly business updates. The indices extended gains for the sixth session in a row, as the central bank made a surprise decision of keeping the repo rate unchanged to assess the effects of the policy rate tightening so far. At 9.21 am, Sensex and Nifty edged in a range of 0.1-0.2 per cent. Barring Nifty FMCG, all other sectoral indices were trading in the green.

