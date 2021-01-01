Nifty50 index closed another week on a positive note with a new lifetime high and almost all the sectoral indices contributed positively to the benchmark indices. PSU Bank and realty indices remained the top leaders. The market is continuing to trend higher as bulls are not considering loosening their grip on the short term trend. Similarly, the US and other emerging markets are rising on the back of high liquidity phenomena globally. However, a couple of days back Nifty made a gravestone Doji and spinning top pattern, which are signs of short-term indecisiveness. The low point of Doji pattern i.e. 13860 can be watched as immediate support and any break below the same can be taken as a cautionary sign for mild profit booking as the market is sitting on heavy gains. Until then traders are suggested to maintain a bullish bias.