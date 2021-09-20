Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Sensex, Nifty plunge: Investors lose 5.31 lakh crore in just two days

Sensex, Nifty plunge: Investors lose 5.31 lakh crore in just two days

Premium
The biggest loser on the index was Tata Steel that tumbled 9.53%.
1 min read . 08:35 PM IST Livemint

  • Following the weak trend, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled 5,31,261.2 crore in two days to reach 2,55,47,093.92 crore.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amid a bearish trend in the overseas markets, investor's wealth dropped by 5.31 lakh crore in just two days of equity market decline.

Amid a bearish trend in the overseas markets, investor's wealth dropped by 5.31 lakh crore in just two days of equity market decline.

On Monday, sliding for the second consecutive session, BSE Sensex closed at 58,490.93 plunging 524.96 points or 0.89%. Meanwhile, during the day, it dropped 626.2 points to 58,389.69. In the previous session, it settled at 59,015.89, dropping 125.27 points or 0.21%

On Monday, sliding for the second consecutive session, BSE Sensex closed at 58,490.93 plunging 524.96 points or 0.89%. Meanwhile, during the day, it dropped 626.2 points to 58,389.69. In the previous session, it settled at 59,015.89, dropping 125.27 points or 0.21%

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Following the weak trend, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled 5,31,261.2 crore in two days to reach 2,55,47,093.92 crore.

Commenting on the trend, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, “Following high volatility and weak global sentiments, the domestic market ended in a bear grip with metal and PSU banks leading the downward rally."

“Global markets traded negatively as investors were cautious ahead of multiple central bank policy meetings scheduled this week." 

The biggest loser on the index was Tata Steel that tumbled 9.53%. It was followed by SBI, IndusInd Bank and HDFC. Meanwhile, HUL, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, HCL Tech, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance and RIL settled with gains.

Sectorally, BSE metal, basic materials, realty, power and utilities indices tanked up to 6.80%, while FMCG closed higher. In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices declined up to 1.84%.

Milind Muchhala, Executive Director, Julius Baer said, "Two key factors playing  on the minds of global investors include the upcoming Fed meeting and the uncertainty building up in the Chinese real estate market due to stress on one of the major property players in the country,"

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

5 reasons why Sensex plunged 525 points today

Premium

India Inc sees rising dominance of a select few as pand ...

Premium

How  India’s entry in global bond indices will help

Premium

Telecom package: Kicking the can down the road?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!