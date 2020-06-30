Sensex, Nifty post biggest quarterly gain in 10 years. What analysts say

"Markets settled almost unchanged amid volatility, in continuation to the prevailing consolidation phase. The benchmarks opened with an uptick, taking cues from the global markets but selling pressure erased all the gains in the latter half. Consequently, the Nifty index ended flat at 10,300 levels. On the sector front, a mixed trend was witnessed as on one hand sectors like auto, capital goods and banking ended in green whereas telecom, healthcare and oil & gas ended with losses."