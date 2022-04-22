Sensex, Nifty post second weekly loss. Key levels to watch next week

Sensex, Nifty post second weekly loss. Key levels to watch next week3 min read . 05:33 PM IST
- A decisive break below 16,800 level for Nifty will negate the bullish view and may result in short-term weakness in stock markets, say analysts
After showing sharp upmove in the last couple of sessions, Nifty slumped today to log losses for a second straight week. Opening with a downside gap of 150 points, Nifty made an attempt of upside recovery in the early-mid part of the session but the recovery failed and the market reversed down and closed near the lows.
The NSE Nifty 50 index ended down 1.27% at 17,171.95 at close while the BSE Sensex fell over 700 points to 57,197.15. The rupee today declined 32 paise to close at 76.49 against the US dollar today , amid a firm greenback in the global markets.
Globally, equity markets were under pressure today after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday a half-point rate hike will be "on the table" when the central bank meets in May, and it would be appropriate to "be moving a little more quickly."
Today, UBS today cut India's 2022-23 GDP growth forecast by 70 basis points to 7%, citing slowing global growth due to high commodity prices, and weak local demand because of energy price hikes, inflationary pressures and a struggling labour market. The downgrade comes a week after the World Bank lowered its economic growth forecast for India.
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said volumes on NSE continue to be on the lower side. “Equity markets in India remained torn between hopes for an early end to the geopolitical uncertainty and fears of faster monetary tightening. On daily charts, Nifty fell and filled the upgap made on the previous day, thus negating the bullishness. Nifty has formed a doji on weekly charts after a fall suggesting possible halt to the downmove, unless the lows of 16824 are breached. We could see sideways consolidation in the coming week between 16958 to 17392."
“The short term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed down today after a reasonable upside of two days. The overall chart pattern indicate that lows of 17000-16800 levels could offer support for the market in next week to show a decisive upside bounce from the lows," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities, says the Nifty is likely to now remain range-bound between 16,800 to 18,100 levels but a decisive break below 16,800 level will negate the bullish view and may result in short-term weakness.
SBI was the biggest laggard in the 30-share Sensex pack, losing 3.08 per cent, followed by HUL, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and ICICI Bank.
Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth ₹713.69 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data. PTI SUM ABM ABM