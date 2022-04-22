Sensex, Nifty post second weekly loss. Key levels to watch next week

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said volumes on NSE continue to be on the lower side. “Equity markets in India remained torn between hopes for an early end to the geopolitical uncertainty and fears of faster monetary tightening. On daily charts, Nifty fell and filled the upgap made on the previous day, thus negating the bullishness. Nifty has formed a doji on weekly charts after a fall suggesting possible halt to the downmove, unless the lows of 16824 are breached. We could see sideways consolidation in the coming week between 16958 to 17392."