Sensex, Nifty post weekly gains as RIL rallies 12% in 5 days

Indian stock markets ended today with gains in IT stocks offsetting weakness in select financials. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 0.13% at 11,464.45, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 0.04% at 38,854.55. The indexes gained 1.2% for the week after falling more than 2.6% last week.

RIL shares rose 0.2% today, extending their weekly gains to 12%, on expectations of attracting more investors in the retail business.

The Nifty Auto Index ended 0.15% higher, after the country's auto industry body said total domestic passenger vehicle sales for August were up 14.2% on the year.

"We traded in a narrow range today with a lack of direction and conviction. 11500-11520 would be the new resistance for the markets next week. We need to go past that in order for the short term trend to turn positive. 11300 would be the new support for the Nifty and if we break that, we could slide to 11100 and then 11000," said Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

India's most valuable bank HDFC Bank Ltd and mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation were the top drags on the Nifty, ending down 1.1% and 0.5%, respectively.

"The market seesawed between optimism and caution during the course of the week. The sell-off in US tech stocks led the fall in a couple of sessions, as the valuations in the segment looked quite expensive. The mixed data, the emerging geo political developments, and the likelihood of some profit booking are all factors which may shape the fortunes in the coming days. The policy meets of various central banks and the policy pronouncements in the context of a weak dollar may also lead to some realignments in the not so distant future.’’ said Joseph Thomas, Head of Research - Emkay Wealth Management.

IT major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, which closed 1.8% higher, and consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd, which ended up 1.2%, were the top boosts to the Nifty. (With Reuters Inputs)

