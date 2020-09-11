Sensex, Nifty post weekly gains as RIL rallies 12% in 5 days

"The market seesawed between optimism and caution during the course of the week. The sell-off in US tech stocks led the fall in a couple of sessions, as the valuations in the segment looked quite expensive. The mixed data, the emerging geo political developments, and the likelihood of some profit booking are all factors which may shape the fortunes in the coming days. The policy meets of various central banks and the policy pronouncements in the context of a weak dollar may also lead to some realignments in the not so distant future.’’ said Joseph Thomas, Head of Research - Emkay Wealth Management.