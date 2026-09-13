Sensex, Nifty prediction for Tuesday: NSE, BSE closed tomorrow on Ganesha Chaturthi - Outlook for stock market 15th Sept

Stock Market prediction for Tuesday, 15 September 2026: The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on Monday, 14 September, on the account of Ganesh Chaturthi.
The Indian stock market extended their losing streak to the fifth consecutive week, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices, rising global bond yields and concerns over persistent US inflation.
The benchmark indices began the week on a weak footing and remained under pressure for most of the period. The Sensex declined 2.27% to end at 74,781.76, while the Nifty fell 2.09% to settle at 23,398.10. Broader markets also witnessed selling pressure, with the midcap index slipping 1.40% and the smallcap index declining 0.88%.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Indian equities staged a strong recovery from day's intraday lows, climbing back much of their early losses as global crude oil prices eased after their recent sharp rally. The decline in oil prices sparked buying in oil-sensitive stocks. Meanwhile, the recent sell-off had pushed benchmark indices into oversold territory, encouraging value buying at lower levels.
The Nifty 50 rebounded 0.72% from its intraday low but still ended 0.34% lower at 23,398. The Sensex also recovered sharply from its lows, though it finished 0.16% down at 74,780, on 11 September.
Gift Nifty closed 119 points or 0.51% up at 23,575 on 12 September.
The Sensex witnessed a volatile trading session, ending at 74,781.76, down 120.83 points, or 0.16%. The index opened at 74,309.16 and slipped to an intraday low of 74,160.16 before staging a sharp recovery to hit a high of 74,917.15. The rebound from lower levels and the close near the day’s high suggest buying interest at lower levels, although the benchmark ultimately finished marginally lower.
“Looking ahead, the broader outlook for the Sensex remains sideways, with the index likely to consolidate within the 74,000–75,200 range in the near term. Holding the 74,000–74,160 support zone could keep the recovery attempt intact and allow the index to retest 75,000–75,200. A decisive breakout above the resistance zone would strengthen the outlook and open the door for further upside, while a break below 74,000 could bring renewed selling pressure. For now, the market remains cautious but shows signs of resilience after the sharp recovery from lower levels,” said Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.
Meanwhile, on the Nifty 50 outlook, Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking, said that the index on the daily chart formed a bullish candle with a lower high and a lower low. The index opened lower and formed an intraday low of 23,231 in opening trade. Nifty recovered more than 150 points from the day low to close the session marginally lower around 23,400 levels.
"Going ahead, strength above 23,500 will signal pullback towards 23,650 levels in the coming sessions. Failure to do so will signal some consolidation in the range of 23,230-23,500.
Immediate bias in the index remains down and a follow-through weakness below last week low 23,231 will open downside towards the short-term support placed around the June low of 23,070 levels in coming week. Only a formation of higher high and higher low on a sustained basis in the daily chart will signal a pause in the current down trend," Mukherjee said.
U.S. stocks rebounded on Friday, recovering much of their weekly losses as oil prices pulled back from their recent surge. A fresh reading on U.S. inflation, which came broadly in line with economists’ expectations, also helped ease concerns and support market sentiment.
For the week, the S&P 500 fell 61.62 points, or 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 840.96 points, or 1.6%. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 173.95 points, or 0.7%.
South Korean stocks ended lower on Friday as investors sold off amid weakness in US Treasuries, while domestic inflation data strengthened expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
The benchmark KOSPI declined 124.01 points, or 1.76%, to close at 6,909.91. Among major stocks, Samsung Electronics fell 3.53%, while rival SK Hynix declined 2.21%. LG Energy Solution dropped 1.37%, while Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp slipped 1.67% and 0.31%, respectively.
Japan’s Nikkei index tumbled on Friday as renewed expectations of higher US interest rates, along with a sharp rise in oil prices, heightened concerns over inflation.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.93% to end at 64,011.34, recording a 0.4% decline for the week. Earlier in the session, the index fell as much as 3.16%. The broader Topix also declined 0.65% to 4,028.30. Technology and AI-related stocks were among the biggest drags on the Nikkei.
Taiwan stocks ended lower on Friday, dragged down by declines across the Biotech & Medical Care and Plastic sectors.
At the close, the Taiwan Weighted Index fell 1.47%. Among the top performers, Fittech gained 10%, or 12.50 points, to close at 137.50.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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