Sensex, Nifty prediction for Tuesday: NSE, BSE closed tomorrow on Ganesha Chaturthi - Outlook for stock market 15th Sept

Stock Market prediction for Tuesday, 15 September 2026: The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on Monday, 14 September, on the account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Indian stock market extended their losing streak to the fifth consecutive week, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices, rising global bond yields and concerns over persistent US inflation.

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The benchmark indices began the week on a weak footing and remained under pressure for most of the period. The Sensex declined 2.27% to end at 74,781.76, while the Nifty fell 2.09% to settle at 23,398.10. Broader markets also witnessed selling pressure, with the midcap index slipping 1.40% and the smallcap index declining 0.88%.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Indian equities staged a strong recovery from day's intraday lows, climbing back much of their early losses as global crude oil prices eased after their recent sharp rally. The decline in oil prices sparked buying in oil-sensitive stocks. Meanwhile, the recent sell-off had pushed benchmark indices into oversold territory, encouraging value buying at lower levels.

The Nifty 50 rebounded 0.72% from its intraday low but still ended 0.34% lower at 23,398. The Sensex also recovered sharply from its lows, though it finished 0.16% down at 74,780, on 11 September.

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Top five Triggers that will dictate the Indian stock market next week US Fed meeting September 2026 : The next Federal Reserve FOMC meeting is scheduled for September 15–16, 2026. The week ahead will be closely watched as the US central bank announces its monetary policy decision and provides guidance on the future path of interest rates. Investors will closely watch out the policy statement and remarks from Fed Chair Warsh for clues about the central bank’s outlook on inflation and economic growth, as well as the trajectory of interest rates in the months ahead.

: The next Federal Reserve FOMC meeting is scheduled for September 15–16, 2026. The week ahead will be closely watched as the US central bank announces its monetary policy decision and provides guidance on the future path of interest rates. Investors will closely watch out the policy statement and remarks from Fed Chair Warsh for clues about the central bank’s outlook on inflation and economic growth, as well as the trajectory of interest rates in the months ahead. US-Iran war : US President Donald Trump said that “everything will work out just fine” when questioned about whether he could help ensure the resumption of vital shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. His remarks came as concerns grew over Saudi Arabia following rapid gains by Houthi rebels in Yemen and attacks on a key oil pipeline in the kingdom.

: US President Donald Trump said that “everything will work out just fine” when questioned about whether he could help ensure the resumption of vital shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. His remarks came as concerns grew over Saudi Arabia following rapid gains by Houthi rebels in Yemen and attacks on a key oil pipeline in the kingdom. Crude oil prices : Oil prices declined on Friday but remained on track for a weekly gain of more than 8%, while US diesel prices climbed to a record high as attacks on shipping routes in the Middle East raised concerns over prolonged supply disruptions. Brent crude futures settled $3.02, or 2.81%, lower at $104.61 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.43, or 2.37%, to finish at $100.05 a barrel. Both benchmarks touched their highest levels since mid-May during the trading session.

: Oil prices declined on Friday but remained on track for a weekly gain of more than 8%, while US diesel prices climbed to a record high as attacks on shipping routes in the Middle East raised concerns over prolonged supply disruptions. Brent crude futures settled $3.02, or 2.81%, lower at $104.61 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.43, or 2.37%, to finish at $100.05 a barrel. Both benchmarks touched their highest levels since mid-May during the trading session. Inflation data : On the domestic front, August WPI and CPI inflation data, followed by unemployment and balance of trade data, will remain in focus. These releases will provide important insights into inflationary pressures, labour-market conditions and the external sector.

: On the domestic front, August WPI and CPI inflation data, followed by unemployment and balance of trade data, will remain in focus. These releases will provide important insights into inflationary pressures, labour-market conditions and the external sector. FII activity: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to remain net sellers in Indian equities on Friday, selling shares worth ₹ 930.90 crore, according to NSE data. FIIs purchased equities worth ₹ 12,616.89 crore and sold shares amounting to ₹ 13,547.79 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, investing ₹ 1,968.17 crore, with purchases of ₹ 15,109.58 crore against sales of ₹ 13,141.41 crore. Following Friday’s transactions, FIIs have recorded net buying of ₹ 579 crore in September so far, while DIIs have invested a net ₹ 24,987 crore during the month. Sensex, Nifty prediction for Tuesday: Sensex, Nifty outlook Gift Nifty Gift Nifty closed 119 points or 0.51% up at 23,575 on 12 September.

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Sensex The Sensex witnessed a volatile trading session, ending at 74,781.76, down 120.83 points, or 0.16%. The index opened at 74,309.16 and slipped to an intraday low of 74,160.16 before staging a sharp recovery to hit a high of 74,917.15. The rebound from lower levels and the close near the day’s high suggest buying interest at lower levels, although the benchmark ultimately finished marginally lower.

“Looking ahead, the broader outlook for the Sensex remains sideways, with the index likely to consolidate within the 74,000–75,200 range in the near term. Holding the 74,000–74,160 support zone could keep the recovery attempt intact and allow the index to retest 75,000–75,200. A decisive breakout above the resistance zone would strengthen the outlook and open the door for further upside, while a break below 74,000 could bring renewed selling pressure. For now, the market remains cautious but shows signs of resilience after the sharp recovery from lower levels,” said Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

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Nifty 50 Meanwhile, on the Nifty 50 outlook, Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking, said that the index on the daily chart formed a bullish candle with a lower high and a lower low. The index opened lower and formed an intraday low of 23,231 in opening trade. Nifty recovered more than 150 points from the day low to close the session marginally lower around 23,400 levels.

"Going ahead, strength above 23,500 will signal pullback towards 23,650 levels in the coming sessions. Failure to do so will signal some consolidation in the range of 23,230-23,500.

Immediate bias in the index remains down and a follow-through weakness below last week low 23,231 will open downside towards the short-term support placed around the June low of 23,070 levels in coming week. Only a formation of higher high and higher low on a sustained basis in the daily chart will signal a pause in the current down trend," Mukherjee said.

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US markets performance U.S. stocks rebounded on Friday, recovering much of their weekly losses as oil prices pulled back from their recent surge. A fresh reading on U.S. inflation, which came broadly in line with economists’ expectations, also helped ease concerns and support market sentiment.

For the week, the S&P 500 fell 61.62 points, or 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 840.96 points, or 1.6%. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 173.95 points, or 0.7%.

South Korea's Kospi index performance South Korean stocks ended lower on Friday as investors sold off amid weakness in US Treasuries, while domestic inflation data strengthened expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

The benchmark KOSPI declined 124.01 points, or 1.76%, to close at 6,909.91. Among major stocks, Samsung Electronics fell 3.53%, while rival SK Hynix declined 2.21%. LG Energy Solution dropped 1.37%, while Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp slipped 1.67% and 0.31%, respectively.

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Japan's Nikkei index performance Japan’s Nikkei index tumbled on Friday as renewed expectations of higher US interest rates, along with a sharp rise in oil prices, heightened concerns over inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.93% to end at 64,011.34, recording a 0.4% decline for the week. Earlier in the session, the index fell as much as 3.16%. The broader Topix also declined 0.65% to 4,028.30. Technology and AI-related stocks were among the biggest drags on the Nikkei.

Taiwan stock market Taiwan stocks ended lower on Friday, dragged down by declines across the Biotech & Medical Care and Plastic sectors.

At the close, the Taiwan Weighted Index fell 1.47%. Among the top performers, Fittech gained 10%, or 12.50 points, to close at 137.50.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.