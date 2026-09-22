Sensex, Nifty prediction today: How Asian markets, crude will impact Indian markets? GIFT Nifty, KOSPI, Taiwan signals

Stock market prediction on Tuesday, 22 September, 2026: The Indian stock market is likely start on a positive note, with Gift Nifty indicating a gap-up opening on Tuesday, 22 September.

Asian markets opened on a higher note on Tuesday, while US stock futures ended in green, mostly reversing last week's losses on Monday.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Monday? Benchmark indices ended higher on Monday, with the Sensex gaining 564 points and the Nifty extending its winning streak to four sessions. The rally was supported by easing crude oil prices, renewed foreign fund inflows and gains across global equity markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 564.03 points, or 0.76%, to close at 74,858.99, its highest level in more than a week. During the session, the index climbed as much as 692.44 points, or 0.93%, to hit an intraday high of 74,987.40.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also rose for the fourth straight session, ending 67.90 points, or 0.29%, higher at 23,414.30.

“Benchmark indices opened flat and gradually moved into positive territory, extending their rebound for the fourth consecutive session as markets started the week on a positive note. However, market breadth remained weak despite the gains, while India VIX declined. Brent crude oil prices continued to remain above $100, keeping investor concerns elevated and limiting the overall market momentum,” said Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,521.50 level, up nearly 75.20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex Sensex closed at 74,858.99, gaining 564.03 points (+0.76%). After opening at 74,535.18, the index touched a high of 74,987.40 and a low of 74,454.18. The benchmark maintained a positive tone throughout the session and gradually extended its gains, ending close to the 75,000 mark.

On the Sensex outlook, Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said, "The Sensex is likely to maintain a sideways outlook, with 74,000–74,450 acting as the key support zone and 75,000–75,500 as the major resistance area. Sustained buying above 75,000 could improve the short-term price structure, while a break below 74,000 may increase selling pressure. Traders should monitor the key OI levels and wait for a decisive breakout or breakdown before taking fresh directional positions."

Nifty 50 Nifty closed at 23,429, gaining 82.60 points (+0.35%), after opening almost flat at 23,330.20. The index touched an intraday low of 23,314.80 in the opening minute, followed by steady buying interest throughout the session, and moved to an intraday high of 23,466.80 before closing near 23,429.

According to Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Private Limited, the daily candle formed a bullish candle with a small lower shadow and moderate upper shadow, reflecting sustained buying interest through the session, although some profit booking was visible near the day's high.

“From a technical perspective, the recovery continues to provide near-term stability, with Nifty holding above the immediate support zone of 23,250–23,320. RSI has improved to 37.54, while the RSI Average stands at 32.54, indicating recovering momentum from oversold levels, though the indicator remains below the 50 mark. The 23,000 level remains the critical/make-or-break level for the broader structure. Immediate resistance is placed at 23,480–23,550. Options data shows Put OI concentration around 23,300–23,400, while Call OI concentration is around 23,400–23,500. PCR at 0.94 indicates a relatively balanced options setup, while India VIX declined to 11.22, reflecting subdued volatility,” Tailor added.

US markets performance US benchmark indices started the new trading week on a positive note, with Wall Street stocks posting strong gains on Monday, September 21, recovering most of the losses recorded in the previous week. The rally was supported by a decline in bond yields and oil prices, along with strong buying in AI-related chip stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 370 points, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.5%, marking its strongest single-day gain in more than a month. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed the other major indices, rising 2.2% to end at a record closing high.

Crude oil prices Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday as the market stabilised following several sessions of losses, with investors closely monitoring potential developments in US-Iran talks on the sidelines of this week’s United Nations General Assembly.

Brent crude futures for the November contract rose 22 cents, or 0.22%, to $100.57 a barrel at 0021 GMT. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for October delivery, which expires on Tuesday, gained 2 cents, or 0.02%, to $95.80 a barrel.

South Korea's Kospi index performance Korean stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in major technology shares, after the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at a record high. Renewed optimism around artificial intelligence, along with a decline in global oil prices and bond yields, supported investor sentiment.

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The benchmark Kospi jumped 153.89 points, or 2.2%, to 7,161.61 at the opening bell, while the small-cap Kosdaq added 1.12%.

Japan's Nikkei index performance Japan’s stock market will remain closed on Monday as financial markets observe a three-day holiday from September 21 to 23. The closure covers Respect for the Aged Day on Monday, Citizen’s Holiday on Tuesday and Autumnal Equinox Day on Wednesday, all of which are public holidays.

Normal trading is set to resume on Thursday, September 24. The extended holiday is likely to result in relatively thin liquidity across regional markets for much of the week.

Taiwan stock market Taiwan’s stock market continued its upward trajectory, with TAIEX index trading 1.60% higher at 48,472.38 on 22 September.