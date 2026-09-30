Markets end September quarter in the red. Will Q3 bring relief or more pain?

Indian equities slipped into the red in the September quarter (Q2FY27) following an impressive show in the June quarter (Q1FY27). Relinquishing early gains, markets transitioned into a corrective phase as global and domestic pressures mounted.
Globally, escalating geopolitical tensions, surging US 10-year Treasury yields, and volatile crude oil prices severely tested investor sentiment during the quarter. Back home, an uneven monsoon season—marked by a rainfall deficit in key agricultural regions—heightened concerns over rural demand and food inflation.