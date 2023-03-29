Indian equities climbed robustly on Wednesday driven by a significant upside in global cues as fears of risks in the banking sector calmed. At home, the focus has shifted towards RBI's monetary policy and fourth-quarter earnings season. Sensex neared its 58,000 mark and Nifty 50 crossed its psychological level of 17,000. Midcap and small-cap recorded a turnaround in their performance compared to their previous losses. The broad-based rally was seen across sectoral indices.

