Sensex, Nifty rise 10% since last Independence Day; what's the road ahead?4 min read 15 Aug 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Indian equity market shows resilience amid inflation, rate hikes, and global economic concerns. Sensex and Nifty are both up 10%, Nifty Midcap 100 up 23%, Nifty Smallcap 100 up 24%.
The domestic equity market witnessed decent gains since the last Independence Day amid sticky inflation, continuous rate hikes and a deteriorating global macroeconomic scenario. Thanks to India's robust macro indicators, the domestic market has shown remarkable resilience.
