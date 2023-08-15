Sensex, Nifty rise 10% since last Independence Day; what's the road ahead?

"The subdued inflation raised hopes of a change in the hawkish stance of most central bankers, with a rate cut looking imminent in the next few quarters. Moreover, there was comfort on the domestic macro front, with robust banking credit growth data, strong GST collections, sustained domestic institutional monthly flows, comfortable fiscal and current account position, healthy forex reserves, etc. The strong FII flows in the last few months were also a significant factor which contributed to gains in headline indices in the last few months," said Chowdhury.