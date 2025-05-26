Sensex, Nifty rise for 2nd day in a row; investors earn ₹3 lakh crore— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Rising for the second consecutive session, Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- ended with decent gains on Monday, May 26, with gains led by select heavyweights including ICICI Bank, ITC and Reliance Industries.

Advertisement

The Sensex ended the day with a gain of 455 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 82,176.45, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,001.15, up 148 points, or 0.60 per cent. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.56 per cent and the BSE Smallcap index climbed 0.48 per cent.

Investors earned by about ₹3 lakh crore in a single session as the cumulative market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹445 lakh crore from ₹442 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market rise today? RBI's bumper dividend to the government, US President Donald Trump's decision to delay tariffs on the European Union (EU) and the dollar's decline are some of the key reasons that drove the Indian stock market today.

Advertisement

"The US decision to consider extending the deadline for imposing aggressive tariffs on the EU, coupled with a decline in the dollar index, contributed to a rebound in the domestic equity markets. These developments suggest that trade negotiations are progressing constructively, which could help moderate market volatility," said Vinod Nair, the head of research at Geojit Investments.

"The early onset of the southwest monsoon and a decline in domestic bond yields have encouraged investors to maintain their focus on riskier assets. The broader market outperformed, driven by expectations of increased rural consumption and a stronger Q4 GDP, following better-than-anticipated corporate earnings for the quarter," Nair said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Advertisement

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar