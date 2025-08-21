Sensex, Nifty rise for 6th consecutive session— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- closed in the green for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday, August 21. However, concerns over Trump's tariffs, stretched valuations and weak global cues limited gains.

The Sensex ended 143 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 82,000.71, while the Nifty 50 ended at 25,083.75, up 33 points, or 0.13 per cent.

The mid and small-cap segments underperformed. The BSE Midcap index slipped 0.12 per cent, while the Smallcap index ended almost flat.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. What helped the benchmarks end higher? Gains in shares of select heavyweights, including ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, L&T, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank, helped the Sensex close the day with gains.

Proposed GST reforms, the S&P upgrade, and favourable growth-inflation dynamics remain key long-term drivers for the market. However, sentiment is weighed down by the looming tariff risk as the August 27 deadline for secondary tariffs approaches.

The domestic market is witnessing stock-specific action across segments.

"Indian equities ended mixed, as investors turned to profit booking after a recent rally and concerns over the premium valuation due to the subdued end of Q1 earnings," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

"India’s record-high composite PMI in August, reflecting strong expansion in both manufacturing and services, particularly in business activity, may provide stability in the near term. Investors remain cautious ahead of the upcoming Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, and rising domestic bond yields due to fiscal concerns surrounding GST rationalisation," Nair added.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Cipla (up 3.09 per cent), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 2.61 per cent), and Bajaj Finserv (up 1.03 per cent) ended as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Tata Consumer (down 1.57 per cent), Bajaj Auto (down 1.56 per cent), and Eternal (down 1.55 per cent) closed as the top losers.

In the index, 28 stocks ended lower while 22 rose.

4. Sectoral indices today Nifty Pharma and Healthcare indices rose by almost a per cent each. On the other hand, the Auto, FMCG and PSU Bank indices ended lower.

Nifty Bank ended with a modest gain of 0.10 per cent. The Financial Services index rose 0.32 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Ola Electric Mobility (56.43 crore shares), Vodafone Idea (35.27 crore shares), and PC Jeweller (15.44 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. 16 stocks jump over 15% on BSE D.P. Wires, Filtron Engineers, Prospect Consumer Products, IZMO, and Disha Resources, were among the 16 stocks that jumped over 15 per cent on the BSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,248 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,098 advanced, while 1,995 declined. Some 155 stocks remained unchanged.

8. 143 stocks hit 52-week highs Maruti Suzuki India, TVS Motor Company, Marico, HDFC Asset Management Company, and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise were among the 143 stocks that hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

9. Nearly 50 stocks hit 52-week low Some 49 stocks, including Hindusthan National Glass, Indogulf Cropsciences, Regaal Resources, Sharika Enterprises, and U. Y. Fincorp, hit their 52-week lows.

10. Nifty's technical outlook Shrikant Chouhan, the head of equity research at Kotak Securities, pointed out that the Nifty 50 formed a small candle on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness between bulls and bears.

Chouhan said while the larger market trend is upward, buying on intraday corrections and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy for day traders.

On the downside, 25,000 and 24,950 would act as key support zones, while 25,150 and 25,250 could be crucial resistance levels for the bulls, said Chouhan. Below 24,950, sentiment could change, and traders may prefer to exit long positions.

