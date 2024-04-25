Nifty 50 rises nearly 1%; why did the Indian stock market gain today?-explained
Stock market today: Sensex closed 487 points, or 0.66 per cent, higher at 74,339.44 while the Nifty closed the day with a gain of 168 points, or 0.75 per cent, at 22,570.35.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended higher for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, April 25, despite weak global cues ahead of the release of the first quarter (Q1) US GDP data.
