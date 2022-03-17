Sensex, Nifty rise on robust global cues

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Stocks made a strong rebound on Wednesday, helped by positive global cues. A strong recovery in Chinese tech stocks after a brutal selloff, progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, and a drop in global crude oil prices boosted investor sentiment.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Stocks made a strong rebound on Wednesday, helped by positive global cues. A strong recovery in Chinese tech stocks after a brutal selloff, progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, and a drop in global crude oil prices boosted investor sentiment.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Stocks made a strong rebound on Wednesday, helped by positive global cues. A strong recovery in Chinese tech stocks after a brutal selloff, progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, and a drop in global crude oil prices boosted investor sentiment.
“Easing of foreign institutional investors’ (FIIs) selling is adding strength to the positive domestic trend," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. FIIs turned net buyers of Indian stocks on Wednesday.
“Easing of foreign institutional investors’ (FIIs) selling is adding strength to the positive domestic trend," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. FIIs turned net buyers of Indian stocks on Wednesday.
The Sensex and the Nifty gained 1.86% and 1.87%, respectively, on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Nifty recorded the best day in a week as global markets bounced back on fears subsiding and new hopes of stimulus in China," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities. Asian markets rose 0.09%-9.08%, with Chinese stock indices leading the gains.
Mainland companies listed in Hong Kong posted the biggest gain since the global financial crisis, and a Chinese tech index added a record 20%, Jasani said. He attributed the gains for the Asian and European equities on Wednesday to a senior Chinese official indicating Beijing stepping in to boost the world’s second-largest economy. This soothed investor jitters because of the war in Ukraine and an US interest rate hike, Jasani said.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the US Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday night.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Markets will first react to the US Fed meeting outcome in early trading on Thursday. Besides global updates, the scheduled weekly expiry would further add to the volatility", said Ajit Mishra, vice-president, research, Religare Broking Ltd.
Economists and investors expect a 25 basis point hike, and if the outcome of the Fed meeting is in line with expectations, the positivity in markets may get support, experts said.
“An in-line policy outlook will be a relief to the market, and we may see a drop in volatility," Nair said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The drop in crude prices also boosted investor sentiment. After crossing $130 a barrel levels last week, Brent prices are trading at near $100.
ICICI Securities Ltd said that crude oil prices slipped amid the easing of supply disruption worries and surging covid-19 cases in China that drove demand concerns. The decline in oil prices can reduce pressure on the rupee, too.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!