Sensex, Nifty’s 4-day rising streak ends. Key levels to watch now

Indian stock markets today ended lower, snapping a four-day rising streak. Losses in financial and IT stocks and weak global markets pulled Indian benchmarks Sensex and Nifty lower. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.35% at 11,896.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.37% lower at 40,558.49.

The Nifty Bank Index ended 0.61% lower, weighed down by losses in lenders HDFC Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd while the Nifty IT Index, which has gained 7.3% so far this month, ended the session 0.76% lower. Shares of Infosys Ltd ended the day 1.68% lower.

Shares of conglomerate Reliance Industries closed down 0.8%. Global markets slid to a two-week low as global COVID-19 cases surged and as US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of being unwilling to craft an acceptable compromise on a COVID-19 stimulus bill.





Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Profit booking is seen in major sectors like Banking, Pharma & IT post the recent rally. Till now, Q2 result is positive but a lot is factored in the market. The stocks could feel the pressure in the near term given high valuations but optimism can continue as earnings trajectory stays in-line with estimates. Western markets are dull too as US fiscal stimulus talks are getting delayed further and focus is drifting to the US election outcome."

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"The short term trend of Nifty is range bound with minor weak bias. There is a possibility of continuation of range bound action around 11850-11950 levels by next session. Immediate supports to be watched at 11800 and crucial upside hurdle is placed at 12025."

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"We closed within the current range of the Nifty: 11650-12050. The markets, marked by low volumes, moved in a tight range of about 100 points. It is just a matter of a few days when the index will either get past 12050 to achieve 12300 or break 11650 and achieve 11450."

Ruchit Jain, Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking

"12000-12025 continues to be immediate resistance zone and the next leg of upmove would be seen only on a move beyond the same. So traders are advised to keep a tab on the both the indices as a breakout in both the indices simultaneously should lead to a good upmove in the broader markets. On the flipside, 11775 has become a sacrosanct and if the index breaks that, then it could result into profit booking in the market."

