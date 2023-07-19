Mumbai: Indian stock markets continued their rally, with benchmark indices marking fresh record highs for the fourth session in a row on Wednesday.

The Sensex scaled a record high of 67,117.05, the while Nifty rose to 19,841.65 in early deals. The indices, however, pared gains to trade flat later.

Most sectoral indices were higher along with gains in broader markets. Banks and financial stocks rose, and consumer durable companies, too, were on a roll following a strong performance by Polycab Ltd. Metals, pharma and healthcare, oil& das recorded increases.

The rally was supported by advances in Asian markets after a strong finish to Wall Street stocks overnight.

US stocks ended higher on Tuesday, as robust earnings from Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley boosted bank shares and a rally in equities linked to artificial intelligence resumed. Both the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose for a second day, while the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for the seventh straight session adding more than a percent, its longest streak of gains in more than two years.

The rise came amid set of soft economic data.

While retail sales in the US rose less than expected in June, the May numbers were revised higher, adding to evidence that domestic consumption remains strong despite pressure from high interest rates and inflation. US industrial output also came in marginally below estimates.

“It is good news for the stock market because it means the economy is still growing, but not so rapidly that the Federal Reserve has to tamp down runaway inflation by continuing its interest-rate hikes," said Devarsh Vakil, deputy head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

The domestic benchmark 10-year bond yield was flat at 3.8%, while the dollar index was also close to 100 levels. The same remains supportive for foreign flows to emerging markets.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) net bought ₹32,468 crore worth of Indian shares during the current month till 18 July, and for 2023 so far, the purchases stand at ₹125,817 crore.

Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said that the US macroeconomic data has suggested a softer inflation outlook while global markets have shown gains overall.

In India, exports and imports of goods moderated while services also witnessed a contraction, suggesting weak external demand.

Meanwhile, the earnings season will pick up pace in the coming days and consensus earnings estimates expect Nifty companies to register a 25% year-on-year growth, mainly led by an uptick in the performance of banks, autos while dharma sector is also to see a rebound. As the progress will be watched for eagerly, the investors will also follow the management commentaries and keep an eye on macroeconomic data for further cues, said analysts.

