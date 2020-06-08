MUMBAI: Indian stocks are expected to trade steady on Monday amid firm cues from global peers. The trend on SGX Nifty suggests a firm opening of Indian benchmark indices.

US stock futures and Asian shares advanced on Monday after a surprise recovery in US employment, boosting hope of a quick economic recovery after many weeks of lockdowns aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

US S&P500 futures rose 0.5% to stand near their highest levels since late February, while Japan's Nikkei opened more than 1% higher. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3% in early trade, with South Korea's Kospi rising 1.4%. The Australian share market was closed for a holiday.

US nonfarm payrolls rose by 2.509 million last month in contrast to consensus estimate of an 8-million fall after a record slump of 20.687 million in April.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report also showed that the jobless rate fell to 13.3% last month from 14.7% in April, a post-World War Two high. Economists had forecast the rate jumping to 19.8%.

US bond prices have tumbled, with the 10-year Treasury yields rising to as high as 0.959% on Friday, a level last seen in mid-March. The sharp gains in US bond yields over the last couple of days put more focus on the Federal Reserve, which will hold a two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said the US could feel the weight of the economic shutdown for more than a year.

Chinese trade data published on Sunday highlighted the lingering impact of the epidemic. Exports contracted in May as global coronavirus lockdowns continued to devastate demand, while a sharper-than-expected fall in imports pointed to mounting pressure on manufacturers as global growth stalls.

Back home, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Sunday said a unit of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has invested ₹5,683.50 crore in Jio Platforms, taking the total capital raised by its digital services subsidiary to around ₹1 trillion in just seven weeks.

IndusInd Bank’s promoters plan to acquire additional shares of the lender from the open market, it said in an exchange filing. The promoters, IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. and IndusInd Ltd., presently hold 14.68% of the paid-up share capital of the bank.

The finance ministry on Sunday said public sector banks have disbursed ₹8,320 crore till 5 June under the ₹3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector. PSBs have sanctioned loans worth ₹17,705.64 crore under the 100% ECLGS starting 1 June.

Oil prices rose after the OPEC, Russia and allies agreed on Saturday to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July.

OPEC+ had agreed in April that it would cut supply by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) during May-June to prop up prices that collapsed due to the coronavirus crisis. Those cuts were due to taper to 7.7 million bpd from July to December.

Brent crude rose more than 2% to $43.32 per barrel while US crude futures gained 2% to $40.36.

Gold slipped to $1,681.0 per ounce, near its lowest levels since late April.

In the currency market, safe-haven currencies were softer while risk-sensitive units outperformed. The Japanese yen stood at 109.67 to the dollar, near Friday's 10-week low of 109.85.

The euro changed hands at $1.1303, not far off three-month high of $1.1384 touched on Friday while the Australian dollar stood at $0.6993, near its highest this year. The offshore Chinese yuan hit its highest level in five weeks at 7.0669 to the dollar.

Reuters contributed to the story.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via