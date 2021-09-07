Sensex, Nifty shifts into consolidation mode. Rupee sees sharp fall vs US dollar

“After witnessing an 800 points rally, Nifty is exhibiting a range-bound trend, which indicates that bulls could be feeling discomfort to go further long near 17450. But technically, a short-term correction is possible only if the index falls below 17290. For the next few trading sessions, 17290 could act as a trend deciding level, above which we can expect one more uptrend wave towards 17450-17500 levels. However, trading below the same could trigger a quick intraday correction up to 17250-17210," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.