Sensex, Nifty snap 2-day losing run— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

Helped by fag-end buying, frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended with marginal gains on Thursday, August 7, even as sentiment remained fragile due to mounting concerns over Trump's tariffs and their impact on the economy.

The Sensex closed 79 points, or 0.10 per cent, higher at 80,623.26, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,596.15, up 22 points, or 0.09 per cent.

The BSE Midcap index rose 0.30 per cent. However, the BSE Smallcap index slipped 0.18 per cent.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market rise today? The domestic market closed with gains despite the looming risk of Trump's 50 per cent tariff. The market hopes that eventually India will be able to secure a trade deal with the US.

Moreover, experts point out that the impact of the US tariffs on the overall Indian economy remains manageable, and the government may step in to mitigate the pain of sectors that are highly exposed to US markets.

Vinod Nair, the head of research at Geojit Investments, highlighted that sentiment improved toward the close as reports of potential peace talks involving Trump, Putin, and Zelensky, which raised hopes of a softer US stance on trade.

"This renewed optimism triggered a strong rebound in the auto, pharma, metals, and energy sectors and aided the market in recalling its trajectory and concluding in the green," said Nair.

Also Read | Why is the stock market not panicking about the Trump tariffs?

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index As many as 31 stocks ended higher in the Nifty 50 index, with Hero MotoCorp (up 4.27 per cent), Tech Mahindra (up 1.99 per cent), and JSW Steel (up 1.94 per cent) ending as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Adani Enterprises (down 2.36 per cent), Adani Ports (down 1.43 per cent), and Grasim Industries (down 0.86 per cent) were the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Barring Nifty Oil & Gas (down 0.19 per cent) and Realty (down 0.13 per cent), all sectoral indices ended higher, with Media (up 0.99 per cent), IT (up 0.87 per cent) and Pharma (up 0.75 per cent) rising by almost a per cent.

Nifty Bank climbed 0.20 per cent, while the Financial Services index inched up by 0.12 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Eternal (39.15 crore shares), Vodafone Idea (28.18 crore shares), and Suzlon (7.55 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Seven stocks jump over 15% on BSE Some seven stocks, including NSDL, Pecos Hotels and Pubs, and Pioneer Investcorp, surged over 15 per cent on the BSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,191 stocks traded on the BSE, 1,844 advanced, while 2,193 declined. Some 154 stocks remained unchanged.

8. 111 stocks hit 52-week highs As many as 111 stocks, including JSW Steel, TVS Motor Company, Delhivery, Godfrey Phillips India, and Fortis Healthcare, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

9. 161 stocks hit 52-week lows Cohance Lifesciences, Five-Star Business Finance, IEX, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, and Tejas Networks were among the 161 stocks that hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, in the short term, the Nifty may continue to recover.

"Immediate resistance is seen at 24,660. A decisive move above this level could take the index towards 24,850. On the downside, support is placed at 24,400 on a closing or sustained basis," said De.

Chandan Taparia, the head of derivatives and technical- wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, highlighted that on the options front, the maximum Call OI is 24,700, then 25,000 strike, while the Maximum Put OI is 24,500, then 24,000 strike.

Call writing is seen at 24,700 and then 25,000 strikes, while Put writing is seen at 24,500 and then 24,400 strikes.

"Option data suggests a broader trading range between 24,100 and 25,100 zones, while an immediate range between 24,300 and 24,800 levels," said Taparia.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar