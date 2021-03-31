Sensex, Nifty snap 2-day rally as markets slump 1%; covid surge spooks investors

MUMBAI: Indian equity markets slumped over 1% on Wednesday, snapping a two-day rally, as rising bond yields and increasing surge in coronavirus infections spooked investors.

At close today, the Sensex was down 627.43 points or 1.25% at 49,509.15, while the Nifty50 settled 154.40 points or 1.04% lower at 14,690.70.

"We’re seeing erratic swings during this consolidation phase and the divergence between Nifty and the banking index is further adding to the participants' worries. Traders should limit leveraged positions and focus more on the selection of stocks. In absence of any major event, global cues and COVID-related updates will remain in focus", said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

Global markets were mixed, with US index futures and European stocks little changed and Asian indices posting a decline for the second straight day.

Treasury yields rose ahead of US President Joe Biden unveiling of an economic plan including a $2.25 trillion infrastructure boost.

Investors will now await domestic monthly auto sales numbers, due on Thursday, and other macro-economic data, out next week. Investors will also eye earnings for the January-March quarter which companies will start reporting in about a fortnight's time.

In the domestic market, HDFC twins led losses, with HDFC Bank suffering another digital outage on Tuesday. This follows three such disruptions since 2018. HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd declined 4% each.

The second wave of covid cases also soured investor sentiment.

India reported 53,480 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking active cases in the country to 5,52,566. Eight states--Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh--account for 84.73% of the new infections.

The central government on Tuesday cautioned that covid situation in the country has worsened, and urged state government to ensure speedy vaccinations for those above age of 45 years in surge districts within the next two weeks.

So far, about 6.3 crore people have been vaccinated since the drive began on 16 January.

