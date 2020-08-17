Indian shares settled higher today, snapping a three-day losing streak amid volatile trading and mixed global cues. The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.61% higher at 11,247.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.46% to 38,050.78. NTPC closed 7.47% higher and was the top boost on the main indexes. On Friday, the firm posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Auto stocks also rallied, with the Nifty Auto index finishing 2.43% higher. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd and Eicher Motors Ltd advanced the most and closed up 6% and 4.79%, respectively.

Britannia Industries Ltd rose 2.46% after the biscuit maker approved fund raising plans.

Financial stocks lost ground on Monday, with the Nifty PSU Bank index closing lower for a third straight session, settling 0.46% down.

Shares of top lender State Bank of India closed down 1.55% and oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd fell nearly 1%.

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

“The Nifty exhibited uncertainty in the first half of the trading session, but closed at the highest level of the day on buying in metals and automobile stocks. The rally we are seeing in metal and auto stocks is mainly due to the announcement made by Singapore and China to support their economies hit by the coronavirus epidemic. If the Nifty stays above 11270, it could go up to the level of 11350. Below 11180, the Nifty could fall up to 11110 or 11000 levels. The market breadth was positive and volumes were decent."

Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"Volumes on the NSE were below recent average with Banks, Auto, Media and Metal stocks outperforming while Pharma and PSU Banks indices were down.

European stocks mostly reversed early losses to trade higher after China delivered a bigger than expected boost to short-term liquidity for its financial system and thanks to positive expectation regarding the upcoming review by Washington and Beijing of their phase one trade deal.

Nifty broke upwards post 2 pm aided by recovery in Banking stocks and closed with a gain on below normal volumes. Select mid and smallcap stocks performed well. 11370 on the Nifty remains a key resistance."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

"Indian indices overcame an uncertain start and traded in a range, before ending the day with gains. Global cues were also mixed due to the delay in the approval of the US stimulus package and mixed economic data coming in from around the world. The markets are trading uncertain and investors are advised to remain cautious. The valuations in the market are a concern, and there could be profit booking in the near term."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via