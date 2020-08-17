Sensex, Nifty snap 3-day losing run. What analysts say on today's market action

“The Nifty exhibited uncertainty in the first half of the trading session, but closed at the highest level of the day on buying in metals and automobile stocks. The rally we are seeing in metal and auto stocks is mainly due to the announcement made by Singapore and China to support their economies hit by the coronavirus epidemic. If the Nifty stays above 11270, it could go up to the level of 11350. Below 11180, the Nifty could fall up to 11110 or 11000 levels. The market breadth was positive and volumes were decent."