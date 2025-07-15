Sensex, Nifty snap 4-day losing run; investors earn over ₹2 lakh crore— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed healthy buying across segments on Tuesday, July 15, helping benchmark indices — the Sensex and the Nifty 50 — snap a four-day losing streak and end with decent gains.

The Sensex ended the day 317 points, or 0.39 per cent, higher at 82,570.91, while the Nifty 50 rose 114 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at 25,195.80.

The mid- and small-cap segments continued their outperformance. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.83 per cent, and the Smallcap index gained 0.95 per cent.

Tuesday's across-the-board buying made investors richer by more than ₹2 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of firms listed on the BSE rose to over ₹460 lakh crore from ₹457.6 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market rise today? Several factors have acted together to improve domestic market sentiment.

Reports suggest that India and the US could finalise a trade deal soon, which will be a major positive trigger for the market.

Another key factor helping the market is retail inflation reaching a multi-year low level, while monsoon rains have remained surplus this year so far.

The focus of the market is on the Q1 earnings, which could trigger stock-specific volatility going ahead.

"Market sentiment is showing signs of improvement, supported by a blend of global and domestic developments. Optimism is growing around the possibility of an interim trade agreement with the US, which could lead to a moderation in tariff-related risks," Vinod Nair, the head of research at Geojit Investments Limited, observed.

"Concurrently, domestic inflation has fallen to multi-year lows, strengthening expectations of a further rate cut by the RBI—potentially accelerating future economic growth, which is currently showing signs of improvement," said Nair.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index As many as 35 stocks ended higher, with Hero MotoCorp (up 4.95 per cent), Bajaj Auto (up 2.81 per cent), and Sun Pharma (up 2.76 per cent) closing as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index HCL Technologies (down 3.26 per cent), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.50 per cent) and Eternal (down 1.37 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today All major sectoral indices ended higher, with Nifty Auto (up 1.50 per cent), Healthcare (up 1.23 per cent), and Pharma (up 1.14 per cent), clocking significant gains.

The Nifty Bank index rose 0.43 per cent, while the Financial Services index climbed 0.47 per cent. The PSU Bank index outperformed with a gain of 0.87 per cent, and the Private Bank index climbed 0.13 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Jaiprakash Power Ventures (47.7 crore shares), Ola Electric Mobility (41.9 crore shares), and Vodafone Idea (34.3 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. 11 stocks jump over 10% on NSE Suvidhaa Infoserve, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Ind-Swift, Jayaswal Neco Industries and AAA Technologies, were among the 11 stocks that surged more than 10 per cent on the NSE.

7. Nearly 100 stocks hit upper circuits Some 96 stocks, including Sterlite Technologies, Indef Manufacturing, Indo Thai Securities, Coffee Day Enterprises, and Websol Energy System, hit their upper circuits in intraday trade on the NSE.

On the other hand, 47 stocks, including Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Smarten Power Systems, Monolithisch India, Lokesh Machines and Esconet Technologies, hit their lower circuits during the session.

8. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,215 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,576 advanced and 1,479 declined. Some 160 stocks remained unchanged.

9. 150 stocks hit 52-week highs As many as 150 stocks, including HDFC Asset Management Company, Anupam Rasayan India, Ceat, Gillette India, Godfrey Phillips India, Laurus Labs, Global Health, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and UTI Asset Management Company, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook According to Ajit Mishra, SVP of research at Religare Broking, with the hurdle at the short-term moving average (20 DEMA) near 25,250 still intact, maintaining a cautious stance on the index and adopting a selective approach on the sectoral front is prudent.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, highlighted that the Nifty 50 faced initial resistance at the 21-EMA, which is placed around 25,250.

De said a decisive move above 25,260 in the coming sessions could lead to a rally towards 25,400 and beyond. On the other hand, a failure to sustain above 25,260 might weaken the bulls’ grip on the market.

In that case, the Nifty may decline towards the support zone of 25,000 and 24,920–24,900, said De.

