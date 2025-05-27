Sensex, Nifty snap two-day winning run, mid, small-caps outperform— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Indian stock market benchmarks ended with significant losses on Tuesday, May 27, as investors booked profits in large-caps and engaged in selective buying in the mid- and small-cap segments, amid weak global cues.

The Sensex settled 625 points, or 0.76 per cent, lower at 81,551.63, while the Nifty 50 ended 175 points, or 0.70 per cent, down at 24,826.20.

On the other hand, mid and small-caps outperformed. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.18 per cent and 0.19 per cent, respectively.

Investors lost nearly ₹1 lakh crore in a day as the overall market capitalisation of firms listed on the BSE dropped to nearly ₹444 lakh crore from nearly ₹445 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market fall today? Profit booking amid weak global cues, a lack of fresh positive triggers, stretched valuations, and dwindling foreign capital inflow are the primary reasons behind the benchmarks' fall.

The outperformance of the mid and small-cap segments could be attributed to the retail money amid expectations of earnings revival from Q1FY26.

"The domestic market witnessed volatility and snapped a two-day rally, as investors opted for profit booking driven by valuation concerns and weakness across Asian markets," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

"The benchmark index once again failed to decisively breach the 25,000 resistance level, reflecting the absence of positive triggers. Large-cap stocks underperformed, weighed down by subdued FII participation and lacklustre earnings from blue-chip companies. Conversely, mid- and small-cap segments remained relatively resilient, supported by better-than-estimated Q4 earnings and moderation in premium valuation," Nair said.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today Only 10 stocks managed to end in the green in the Nifty 50 index.

Shares of Jio Financial Services (up 3.87 per cent), IndusInd Bank (up 2.61 per cent), and Trent (up 0.80 per cent) ended as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty pack UltraTech Cement (down 2.28 per cent), JSW Steel (down 2.02 per cent) and ITC (down 1.85 per cent) closed as the top losers.

4. Sectoral indices today Barring Nifty PSU Bank (up 0.26 per cent), Realty (up 0.24 per cent) and Pharma (up 0.11 per cent), all sectoral indices ended with losses.

Nifty FMCG, IT, Auto and Financial Services fell by over half a per cent each. Nifty Bank slipped 0.39 per cent, while the Private Bank index dropped 0.46 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (42.73 crore shares), Eternal (22.5 crore shares) and Reliance Power (16 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

7. Three stocks crash 9-10% Rategain Travel Technologies (down 9.97 per cent), Cords Cable Industries (down 9.50 per cent) and Tracxn Technologies (down 9.36 per cent) were the three stocks that crashed 9-10 per cent on the NSE.

8. Over 100 stocks hit upper circuits; over 50 hit lower circuits Some 101 stocks, including Aditya Birla Money, Suven Life Sciences, ITI, Zen Technologies and Aartech Solonics, hit their upper circuits in intraday trade on the NSE.

On the other hand, 51 stocks, including Lloyds Luxuries, Electrotherm (India) and Sagility India, hit their lower circuits during the session.

9. Advance-decline ratio As many as 1,412 stocks advanced, while 1,462 declined and 81 remained unchanged on the NSE.

10. 89 stocks hit their 52-week highs APL Apollo Tubes, Bharat Dynamics, CCL Products (India), Eris Lifesciences, ITD Cementation India, Maharashtra Scooters and Tourism Finance Corporation of India were among the 89 stocks that hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

On the flip side, Containe Technologies, Borana Weaves and Chembond Chemicals were among the 26 stocks that hit their 52-week lows.

