Sensex, Nifty stage a smart turnaround. Key levels to watch now

“A bout of short covering helped Nifty to rise more than 300 points intraday lows on report that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine’s security. Market players were also enthused by the statement of the Reserve Bank of India that it will ensure ample liquidity to support the recovery of its economy, signaling above-target inflation was not as much of a threat," said Devarsh Vakil - Deputy Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities on today’s market performance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}