Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals gap-down start for Nifty 50, Sensex today amid US-Iran war uncertainty

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Friday amid weak cues from global markets on escalating US-Iran war and uncertainty over any peace deal. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a gap-down opening for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
Gift Nifty was trading around 23,124 level, a discount of nearly 176 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Globally, Asian markets slumped, while the US stock market ended sharply lower overnight, with the Nasdaq falling more than 2% to confirm a correction.
Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on the Indian stock market today.
US stock market ended lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq confirming a correction, as fears of escalation in the US-Iran war spooked investors.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 469.38 points, or 1.01%, to 45,960.11, while the S&P 500 dropped 114.74 points, or 1.74%, to 6,477.16. The Nasdaq Composite closed 521.74 points, or 2.38%, lower at 21,408.08. Nvidia stock price plunged 4.16%, AMD shares tanked 7.49%, Meta share price slumped 7.92%, Alphabet stock price lost 3.06%, Microsoft share price fell 1.37%, and Tesla stock price declined 3.59%.
Asian markets traded lower on Friday amid uncertainty over the end of the prolonged US-Iran war. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.6%, and the Topix fell 0.8%. South Korea’s Kospi plunged 3.6% and the Kosdaq dropped 2%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a gap-down opening for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. Gift Nifty was trading around 23,124 level, a discount of nearly 176 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Friday amid weak cues from global markets on escalating US-Iran war and uncertainty over any peace deal.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.