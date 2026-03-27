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Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals gap-down start for Nifty 50, Sensex today amid US-Iran war uncertainty

Stock Market Today LIVE: The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a gap-down opening for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. Gift Nifty was trading around 23,124 level, a discount of nearly 176 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Pranati Deva
Updated27 Mar 2026, 08:06:29 AM IST
Stock Market Today LIVE: Globally, Asian markets slumped, while the US stock market ended sharply lower overnight, with the Nasdaq falling more than 2% to confirm a correction.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Globally, Asian markets slumped, while the US stock market ended sharply lower overnight, with the Nasdaq falling more than 2% to confirm a correction.(AI-generated image)

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Friday amid weak cues from global markets on escalating US-Iran war and uncertainty over any peace deal. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a gap-down opening for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

Gift Nifty was trading around 23,124 level, a discount of nearly 176 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Globally, Asian markets slumped, while the US stock market ended sharply lower overnight, with the Nasdaq falling more than 2% to confirm a correction.

Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on the Indian stock market today.

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27 Mar 2026, 08:06:29 AM IST

Stock Market Today LIVE: Wall Street ended lower

US stock market ended lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq confirming a correction, as fears of escalation in the US-Iran war spooked investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 469.38 points, or 1.01%, to 45,960.11, while the S&P 500 dropped 114.74 points, or 1.74%, to 6,477.16. The Nasdaq Composite closed 521.74 points, or 2.38%, lower at 21,408.08. Nvidia stock price plunged 4.16%, AMD shares tanked 7.49%, Meta share price slumped 7.92%, Alphabet stock price lost 3.06%, Microsoft share price fell 1.37%, and Tesla stock price declined 3.59%.

27 Mar 2026, 07:48:45 AM IST

Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian markets slump; Kospi tanks over 3%

Asian markets traded lower on Friday amid uncertainty over the end of the prolonged US-Iran war. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.6%, and the Topix fell 0.8%. South Korea’s Kospi plunged 3.6% and the Kosdaq dropped 2%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

27 Mar 2026, 07:35:54 AM IST

Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals gap-down start for Nifty 50, Sensex today

The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a gap-down opening for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. Gift Nifty was trading around 23,124 level, a discount of nearly 176 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

27 Mar 2026, 07:35:06 AM IST

Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower

The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Friday amid weak cues from global markets on escalating US-Iran war and uncertainty over any peace deal.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.

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