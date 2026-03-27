Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals gap-down start for Nifty 50, Sensex today amid US-Iran war uncertainty

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Friday amid weak cues from global markets on escalating US-Iran war and uncertainty over any peace deal. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a gap-down opening for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

Gift Nifty was trading around 23,124 level, a discount of nearly 176 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Globally, Asian markets slumped, while the US stock market ended sharply lower overnight, with the Nasdaq falling more than 2% to confirm a correction.

Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on the Indian stock market today.