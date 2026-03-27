Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals gap-down start for Nifty 50, Sensex today amid US-Iran war uncertainty

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Friday amid weak cues from global markets on escalating US-Iran war and uncertainty over any peace deal. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a gap-down opening for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
Gift Nifty was trading around 23,124 level, a discount of nearly 176 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Globally, Asian markets slumped, while the US stock market ended sharply lower overnight, with the Nasdaq falling more than 2% to confirm a correction.
Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on the Indian stock market today.
US stock market ended lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq confirming a correction, as fears of escalation in the US-Iran war spooked investors.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 469.38 points, or 1.01%, to 45,960.11, while the S&P 500 dropped 114.74 points, or 1.74%, to 6,477.16. The Nasdaq Composite closed 521.74 points, or 2.38%, lower at 21,408.08. Nvidia stock price plunged 4.16%, AMD shares tanked 7.49%, Meta share price slumped 7.92%, Alphabet stock price lost 3.06%, Microsoft share price fell 1.37%, and Tesla stock price declined 3.59%.
Asian markets traded lower on Friday amid uncertainty over the end of the prolonged US-Iran war. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.6%, and the Topix fell 0.8%. South Korea’s Kospi plunged 3.6% and the Kosdaq dropped 2%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a gap-down opening for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. Gift Nifty was trading around 23,124 level, a discount of nearly 176 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Friday amid weak cues from global markets on escalating US-Iran war and uncertainty over any peace deal.