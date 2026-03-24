Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty signals gap-up start for Nifty 50, Sensex today on signs of de-escalation in US-Iran war

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Tuesday, following a rally in global markets amid signs of de-escalation in the US-Iran war. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a gap-up start for the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50.

Gift Nifty was trading around 22,855 level, a premium of nearly 340 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On the global front, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market rallied overnight, after the US postponed strikes against Iranian power plants.

The rally in global markets came after the US President Donald Trump extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He said that the US will hold off striking Iranian power plants for five more days, and that US envoys have been holding talks with a “respected” Iranian leader, and Iran wants “to make a deal.” However, Iranian officials denied any such negotiations.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices fell more than 1%, extending their slide to a tenth straight session, pressured by a firm US dollar and fading hopes for near-term Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Spot gold price fell 1.4% to $4,345.48 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery fell 1.3% to $4,348.60. Spot silver prices declined 2.5% to $67.37 per ounce.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices rose on supply fears, as Iran denied it had held talks with the US to end the war in the Gulf. Brent futures rallied 2.03% to $101.97 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed 2.92% to $90.70.

Stay tuned to this segment for the latest news of the Indian stock market today.