Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty signals gap-up start for Nifty 50, Sensex today on signs of de-escalation in US-Iran war

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Tuesday, following a rally in global markets amid signs of de-escalation in the US-Iran war. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a gap-up start for the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50.
Gift Nifty was trading around 22,855 level, a premium of nearly 340 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
On the global front, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market rallied overnight, after the US postponed strikes against Iranian power plants.
The rally in global markets came after the US President Donald Trump extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He said that the US will hold off striking Iranian power plants for five more days, and that US envoys have been holding talks with a “respected” Iranian leader, and Iran wants “to make a deal.” However, Iranian officials denied any such negotiations.
Gold prices fell more than 1%, extending their slide to a tenth straight session, pressured by a firm US dollar and fading hopes for near-term Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Spot gold price fell 1.4% to $4,345.48 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery fell 1.3% to $4,348.60. Spot silver prices declined 2.5% to $67.37 per ounce.
Crude oil prices rose on supply fears, as Iran denied it had held talks with the US to end the war in the Gulf. Brent futures rallied 2.03% to $101.97 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed 2.92% to $90.70.
Stay tuned to this segment for the latest news of the Indian stock market today.
Bank Nifty index ended 1,989.30 points, or 3.72%, lower at 51,437.75 on Monday, forming a large bearish candle, indicating strong selling pressure. Bank Nifty has slumped nearly 17% from its all-time high in just 33 trading sessions.
“Technically, the set-up remains weak, with all key indicators pointing towards sustained bearish momentum. Looking ahead, the 51,900 – 52,000 zone will act as an immediate resistance. As long as the Bank Nifty index stays below 52,000, the downside risk is likely to persist, with the index expected to test 50,700, followed by the psychological 50,000 level in the short term,” said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.
Nifty 50 needs to reclaim and sustain above the 23,500 zone, which remains a critical resistance band and a key hurdle for trend reversal. A sustained move above this level can open further upside towards 23,800 – 24,000 levels. On the downside, the 22,500 – 22,400 zone continues to act as a strong support base. Any pullback towards this region is likely to attract buying interest, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
Overall, the short-term outlook has turned positive, indicating the potential for a relief rally. However, the broader structure remains cautious, and confirmation of strength will require sustained price action above key resistance levels, he added.
Crude oil prices rose on supply fears, as Iran denied it had held talks with the US to end the war in the Gulf. Brent futures rallied 2.03% to $101.97 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed 2.92% to $90.70.
Gold prices fell more than 1%, extending their slide to a tenth straight session, pressured by a firm US dollar and fading hopes for near-term Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Spot gold price fell 1.4% to $4,345.48 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery fell 1.3% to $4,348.60. Spot silver prices declined 2.5% to $67.37 per ounce.
In the latest development in the US-Iran war, US President Donald Trump extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and said that the US will hold off striking Iranian power plants for five more days. Trump said US envoys have been holding talks with a “respected” Iranian leader, and Iran wants “to make a deal.”
However, Iranian officials denied any such negotiations.
US stock market ended higher on Monday after President Donald Trump said he had ordered the military to postpone strikes against Iranian power plants following “productive conversations” with Tehran.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 631.00 points, or 1.38%, to 46,208.47, while the S&P 500 gained 74.52 points, or 1.15%, to 6,581.00. The Nasdaq Composite closed 299.15 points, or 1.38%, higher at 21,946.76.
Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday, following signs of de-escalation in the US-Iran war. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 2.2%, while the Topix rose 2.47%. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 3.5%, while the Kosdaq rallied 3.29%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.
Nifty 50 index formed a sizable bearish candle with a lower high and a lower low and a bearish gap above its head, signaling continuation of the downward bias for the fifth consecutive week. Bank Nifty index formed a large bearish candle, indicating strong selling pressure. Bank Nifty has slumped nearly 17% from its all-time high in just 33 trading sessions.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a gap-up start for the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50. Gift Nifty was trading around 22,872 level, a premium of nearly 357 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Tuesday, following a rally in global markets amid signs of de-escalation in the US-Iran war. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a gap-up start for the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50.