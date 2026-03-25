Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals strong start for Nifty 50, Sensex today amid reports of US-Iran peace talks

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday, extending gains from previous session’s rally, following upbeat global market cues amid reports of US-Iran peace talks. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a positive start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

Gift Nifty was trading around 23,094 level, a premium of nearly 166 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On the global front, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock futures gained on reports of a US plan to end the Middle East war.

Latest developments in the US-Iran war showed that the US President Donald Trump said he had sent a peace proposal to Iran, expressing optimism about ending nearly a month-long conflict. Reports also said that the US military was preparing to deploy at least 2,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Tehran announced it would allow “non-hostile” oil vessels to pass through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Stay tuned to this segment for the latest stock market news.