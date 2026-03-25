Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals strong start for Nifty 50, Sensex today amid reports of US-Iran peace talks

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday, extending gains from previous session’s rally, following upbeat global market cues amid reports of US-Iran peace talks. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a positive start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
Gift Nifty was trading around 23,094 level, a premium of nearly 166 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
On the global front, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock futures gained on reports of a US plan to end the Middle East war.
Latest developments in the US-Iran war showed that the US President Donald Trump said he had sent a peace proposal to Iran, expressing optimism about ending nearly a month-long conflict. Reports also said that the US military was preparing to deploy at least 2,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Tehran announced it would allow “non-hostile” oil vessels to pass through the vital Strait of Hormuz.
Stay tuned to this segment for the latest stock market news.
US stock market ended lower on Tuesday amid volatility as uncertainty persists around the Iran war and elevated oil prices.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.41 points, or 0.18%, to 46,124.06, while the S&P 500 declined 24.63 points, or 0.37%, to 6,556.37. The Nasdaq Composite closed 184.86 points, or 0.84%, lower at 21,761.89.
Nvidia stock price fell 0.27%, Microsoft shares declined 2.73%, Amazon share price dropped 1.43%, while Tesla stock price rose 0.57%. Jefferies share price gained 2.5% and Estee Lauder shares tumbled 9.8%.
Sensex continues to trade near key lower levels, reflecting a cautious undertone with limited upside visibility in the near term. Nifty 50 index formed a high wave candle with a small real body and long shadows in either direction, highlighting intraday volatility amid weekly expiry.
US President Donald Trump said he had sent a peace proposal to Iran, expressing optimism about ending nearly a month-long conflict. Reports also said that the US military was preparing to deploy at least 2,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Tehran announced it would allow “non-hostile” oil vessels to pass through the vital Strait of Hormuz.
Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday amid reports of peace talks between the US and Iran. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rallied 2.5%, while the Topix gained 2.4%. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 2.5%, while the Kosdaq rose 1.6%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,084 level, a premium of nearly 156 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday, extending gains from previous session’s rally, following upbeat global market cues amid reports of US-Iran peace talks. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a positive start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.