Sensex, Nifty suffer big fall. More weakness likely in near term, says analysts

"Nifty finally ended the consolidation phase with a breakdown, citing subdued global markets, rising COVID-19 cases and higher than expected inflation numbers. We’re not surprised by the fall as markets were signaling exhaustion at the higher levels. Indications are in the favour of a further decline and Nifty could test 10,500 levels. Though the global markets are still buoyant, rising cases in India have raised fears of the imposition of lockdown in certain parts, which could dent the pace of recovery. We advise continuing with the stock-specific trading approach and accumulating defensive on dips."